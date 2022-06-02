Rising public debt: Halt per diem allocation to government officials – Economist

Economist, Dr. Saed Boakye

Economist, Dr. Saed Boakye, has called on government to halt the allocation of per diem to state officials amid other expenditure rationalisation measures to help improve the economy.



According to him, the move will ensure Ghana avoids becoming like Sri Lanka and Lebanon who have been experiencing significant economic crisis and tight fiscal conditions.



In an interaction with Joy Business, the Senior Fellow at the Institute of Fiscal Studies urged government to implement these measures to help address the country’s surging debt.

“In the short to medium term, the government has to critically look at its expenditure. The economy cannot continue to sustain the public expenditure pattern anymore, so the government has to take a very critically look at it and reduce waste in the system,” he is quoted to have said by Joy Business.



He further indicated that civil servants and politicians who occupy public positions must begin to use their own personal vehicles in order to save cost on the purchase of new vehicles.



“If you go to the ministries, you will see fleets of cars – you know with drivers, maintenance costs and others. Now the country cannot continue to sustain it anymore. Get rid of all these, let’s public officials, both politicians and senior civil servants use their own private vehicles as is done in other countries,” he stressed.



“Compensation has to be regularised, per diems has to be integrated to some extent and then seeking per diem from officials, through travelling, getting to hotels; all these must come to an end,” Dr Saed Boakye pointed out.



The economist, however, warned that the current debt situation in Ghana could spiral into a ripple effect if measures are not put in place to address revenue generation constraints, inflation spikes and exchange rate concerns and among others.

“Let me tell you, what is happening in Lebanon and Sri Lanka will soon happen to Ghana. This is because in 2018, Ghana was number three in using a greater portion of its revenue to service debt,” he cautioned.



Meanwhile, Ghana's public debt stock rose to GH¢391.9 billion ending March 2022, according to the Bank of Ghana's May 2022 Summary of Economic and Financial Data.



This, in terms of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), is estimated at 78 percent, which is slightly lower than the 80.1 percent earlier recorded in December 2021.



Also, Ghana has recently been categorised as having a higher chance of defaulting on its external debt in the next five years, the CFR Sovereign Risk Tracker has said.



Results from the tracker showed Ghana scored a mark of 10, indicating that the country has a 50 percent or higher chance of defaulting on its external debt in the next five years.

The CFR Sovereign Risk Tracker placed Ghana among 10 other countries including Egypt, Tunisia, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Russia, Ukraine and Venezuela.



