Rising public debt: Mahama advocates for reinstitution of DSSI for African countries

John Mahama delivers keynote speech at 24th African Business Conference

Many African countries including Ghana are debt distressed – John Mahama



Africans must take advantage of natural resources to propel growth – Mahama



Former President John Dramani Mahama has advocated for the reinstitution and extension of Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) to address the increasing surge in public debt among most African countries.



He opined that many African countries including Ghana are heavily burdened with debt to a point of reaching debt distressed levels.



Delivering the keynote speech at the 24th African Business Conference organised by the Harvard Business School, John Mahama expressed concern over the debt-to-GDP ratio of most African countries ranging between the 70 to 80 percent mark.

“I would advocate for a reinstitution and extension of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) to offer our countries some fiscal space through which investments can be made in critical sectors like education, health and other services which are severely underfunded at the moment”



“…Also, the common framework for debt treatment beyond the DSSI also requires expansion to grant African countries access to debt restructuring tools and mechanisms. The IMF’s Resilience and Sustainable Trust needs to be accelerated to offer the much-needed respite for countries mostly in Africa,” John Mahama added.



The former president further urged African countries take charge of trading and processing of its natural resources like cocoa and others to propel its own growth and development.







