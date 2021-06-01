Ritek Foundation supports school with teaching, learning materials

Rita Coffie presenting the items to the Adaase Primary and Junior High School

Source: Ritek Foundation

Ritek Foundation, a non-governmental organisation supporting deprived communities, has donated teaching and learning materials to Adaase Primary and Junior High School in the Adaase Community at the Obuasi municipality.

Presenting the items – mono desks, books, and computers among others worth thousands of Ghana, President of Ritek Foundation, Rita Coffie stated that the donation was to improve teaching and learning in the community as well as equip the younger generation with the right skills.



Ms. Coffie, who is also a Police Officer with the Ghana Police Service added that Ritek Foundation will continue to identify and support deprived communities across the country.



“We at Ritek Foundation are always happy to lend a helping hand to young children and deprived communities. It is our aim that our contribution will go a long way to improve teaching and learning in this school,” Ms. Coffie explained.



She added that “our modus operandi are to visit communities, identify the issues, discuss them with the community leaders and prioritize these needs. We then raise funds from family and friends to meet the needs of these communities.”



According to her, the foundation will return on a later date to help renovate the school and thus called on corporate bodies and other benevolent individuals to support in improving the school infrastructure.

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, the Circuit Supervisor, Mr. Eric Odoom expressed their appreciation to Ritek Foundation for their generous support to the school.



Mr. Odoom further assured the Foundation that they will put the materials to good use and also ensure they were well maintained for future pupils of the school.



The donation ceremony was graced by some community elders and opinion leaders including the Odikro of the Community, Mr. Kojo Asamoah; SMC Chairman, Mr. Joseph K. Anto; Obaahemaa Akosua Nyarko, Panin Kwame Bimpeh and Kofi Gyan.



This is the third time the foundation has raised funds from family and friends to support deprived schools and communities in the country.



Ritek Foundation is aimed at identifying the needs of deprived communities and working to raise funds and logistics to address the critical needs of the people in those communities.