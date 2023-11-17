Road contractors abandoning sites in Ashanti over non-payment - Regional Minister

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has revealed that majority of roads awarded for construction in the region have been left abandoned by contractors due to the failure of the government to meet its financial obligations.

Addressing a meeting of the Asanteman Traditional Council chaired by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu on Thursday, November 16, 2023, the minister noted that the government has awarded a good number of roads in the region for construction but progress has since stalled due to financial challenges.



“Otumfuo, the truth is that majority of the roads have been assigned to contractors. The numbers are quite appreciable but due to financial challenges arising from government’s failure to pay interim payment certificates, a lot of them have abandoned the roads, they have left their sites.



“Now, when you are talking about it the question that comes up is you’ve given it out on contract and then what? The way forward however is that we are still piling pressure on the government in the hope that money will be raised for their return,” he added.



According to the minister, the situation sometimes leaves him ashamed especially when he has to ply some of the roads in question but emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring infrastructure development in the region.



“Recently I went through Anwia Nkwanta through to Manso Nkwanta and I had to bow down my head due to the bad state of the road which has been assigned to a contractor,” the minister said.

GA/SARA



