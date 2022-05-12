Road toll workers threaten demo over unpaid salaries

The Ghana Toll Workers Group has threatened to demonstrate over non-payment of salaries

According to the group, made up of over 800 persons, who used to work at the various toll booths across the country, its members have not been paid since January 2022.



The group has therefore threatened to hit picket at the Ministry of Roads and Highways to register its displeasure.



The group also says government has refused to fulfil its promise stated in the 2022 Budget with regards to their reassignment.



Secretary for the Group, Edward Duncan said: “It is sad to note that, almost six months after this promise was made by the Government, none of the over 800 workers has received a penny as salaries.”

He further revealed that: “Not a single soul has been reassigned as promised or has been given any form of employment.



“We are living in limbo, and we are preparing by Thursday to match or picket to the Ministry and demand our entitlements.”



He also disclosed that, the group has sent petitions to the Ministry of Roads and Highways and Parliament, however, government is yet to fulfil its promise.