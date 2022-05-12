0
Menu
Business

Road toll workers threaten demo over unpaid salaries

Acc Toll The Ghana Toll Workers Group has threatened to demonstrate over non-payment of salaries

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Toll Workers Group has threatened to demonstrate over non-payment of salaries.

According to the group, made up of over 800 persons, who used to work at the various toll booths across the country, its members have not been paid since January 2022.

The group has therefore threatened to hit picket at the Ministry of Roads and Highways to register its displeasure.

The group also says government has refused to fulfil its promise stated in the 2022 Budget with regards to their reassignment.

Secretary for the Group, Edward Duncan said: “It is sad to note that, almost six months after this promise was made by the Government, none of the over 800 workers has received a penny as salaries.”

He further revealed that: “Not a single soul has been reassigned as promised or has been given any form of employment.

“We are living in limbo, and we are preparing by Thursday to match or picket to the Ministry and demand our entitlements.”

He also disclosed that, the group has sent petitions to the Ministry of Roads and Highways and Parliament, however, government is yet to fulfil its promise.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
PNC sacks 2020 flagbearer, National Chairman
Wontumi dumps Afia Schwarzenegger for Delay
4 major things Ofori-Atta said about the economy
GFA break silence on reports of throwing party over Kotoko's failure to win GPL
11 lawyers making name in parliament
Six women holding powerful positions in Ghana football
The beautiful Ghanaian wife of Jamaican athletic superstar Asafa Powell
CK Akonnor breaks silence on being sacked as Black Stars coach
Asamoah Gyan requests to meet taxi driver who returned money left in his car to owner
Social media users react with excitement to news of Tariq Lamptey playing for Black Stars
Related Articles: