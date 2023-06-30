Roads to petroleum tanker yards to be rebuilt within 6 months – Roads Ministry

File photo

Following the suspension of the strike by the Tanker Drivers Association, the Ministry of Roads and Highways has promised to oversee the works of all roads that lead to the yards of these tanker drivers.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Nasir Ahmad Yartey, the Tema Oil Refinery road had been awarded to a contractor but couldn't commence work because of the heavy rains last month.



He however stated that the contractor has begun works and is currently constructing culverts, drainage systems and widening the road before the main road construction begins.



Speaking on Citi FM's Eyewitness News, Mr Yartey said, the main road will be rebuilt in about 6 months to the specifications in the contract.



He stated that the contractor will increase the number of machines on the road to speed up the process.



The Public Relations Officer of the Roads and Highway Ministry said, “I must state that the road in question has a contractor who is currently widening it. The challenge was that, usually, the culvert and drainage have to be built before the main road construction begins, but unfortunately, the contractor could not begin before the rains set in.”

He added that “The contractor will increase the number of machines on the road and start improving the surface of the road. It will take three weeks to improve the surface of the road, but the main road will be rebuilt to the specifications in the contract, which will take about six months. The contractor will stick to that work schedule.”



Mr Yartey entreated the contractors to improve the riding surface of the road during this rainy season to ensure that the tankers have a smooth ride as they do their work.



It would be recalled that on Monday, June 26, 2023, drivers operating within the Tema heavy industrial area stated that they will not cart fuel until the deplorable roads are awarded to a contractor.



The Tema Fuel Company said over 7.6 million litres of fuel were stuck in their tanks following the strike by the Ghana National Tankers Drivers Union.



They called on the government to as a matter of urgency attend to the demands of the tanker drivers’ union.

In the early hours of Thursday, June 29, 2023, the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union and the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Tanker Drivers called off their strike.



This was after they had more than two hours of talks with the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:

















ESA/FNOQ