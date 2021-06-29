Roll out policies and structures to make accessibility of raw materials easy – Battis boss to gov’t

• The Managing Director of Battis Group Ing. Jeremiah Mensah has said there must be policies in place that makes it easy for construction companies to have access to raw materials without any stress

• He said establishing the Toyota Tushuo Manufacturing Ghana plant has been one of the successful projects carried out by the company



• He also noted that, to meet client satisfaction various factors must be considered including high-quality works of construction



Managing Director of Battis Group Ing. Jeremiah Mensah has stated that the establishment of the manufacturing plant for Toyota Tushuo Manufacturing Ghana has been one of the most successful construction works carried out by the company in a short term.



He said government should roll out policies that can help make it easy for the construction companies in the country to have easy access to raw materials to carry out its works.



He spoke to the media on the side-lines of the commissioning of the Toyota Tushuo Manufacturing Ghana plant in Tema on June 29, 2021.

“We had to bring a lot of raw materials to enable us executive things in similar nature with regards to that, there will be the need if we can be able to get some form of assistance from the high level so that when it comes to equipment, materials that can be used to do jobs like this, particularly things that can bring business not to one person but to the whole country, then it will be good if we get assistance to be able to handle some of these important areas,” he said.



He also said, to meet client satisfaction various factors must be considered including high-quality work and that is what the Battis Group hold in high esteem.



“We have been able to execute works that are highly-precise project where you need the tolerance to be less than 5mm but you cannot go beyond 5mm because of tolerance and with regards to that we have been able to executive this project here and has high tolerance that needs to be observed. All parts of this facility require certain precision which is not more than 5mm in terms of tolerance. We have been able to do this and it has been vetted and it is functional currently,” Mr Mensah added.



However, Battis Group is the sole company which constructed the manufacturing plant for Toyota Tushuo Manufacturing Ghana, in Tema.



