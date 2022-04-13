Room agents doing legal business - Rent Control

Agents, per the law are not supposed to charge more than 5% of the total rent charge

Don't charge more than 5% - Rent Control

It's wrong for landlords to advertise a rental property without having assessment certificate, Rent Control



Be professionals, Rent Control to rental agents



Ashanti Regional Manager of the Rent Control Department, Asare Osei Pensan, has noted that the jobs of rental agents are backed by law.



He stated categorically that the law recognizes the works of these agents and agencies.



He was however quick to add that it is illegal for agents to charge accommodation seekers 10% of the total rent charge.



Speaking on Joy FM's Luv In The Morning show, Mr Pensan stated that, “It is an offence for a broker to charge a certain amount as proceeds for a service rendered. It is an offence to charge more than 5% of an annual recoverable rent. This means the law recognizes agencies or agents. There is nothing wrong when someone acts as an agent. But an agent has to act professionally as the law demands."