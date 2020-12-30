Royalhouse Chapel Celebrates Christmas with Orphans

Royal House Chapel International, Ahenfie, through its charity arm, the Compassion Ministry has marked this year's Christmas celebration with over 550 children in orphanages.

The teams visited five orphanages and homes in various parts of the country to share the love of Christ whose birth is being celebrated.



The Royal Seed orphanage in Kasoa Nyanyanu, Sweet Honey Foundation at Otuase in the Eastern Region, the Human



Compassion Organisation in Kasoa, Joykol Needy Home in Kasoa Amanfro and the Future Stars Orphanage were presented with assorted food items, drinks, toiletries, stationery and medication.



Wife of Apostle General, Rev. Mrs Rita Korankye Ankrah who led the team said the Compassion Ministry of Royalhouse Chapel seeks to transform the lives of the vulnerable and socially excluded in society and give them hope for the future.



She said Christmas is a time to give especially to those who do not have.

Rev. Mrs Korankye Ankrah visited the Royal Seed Orphanage where she shared fellowship with children between the ages of 3 months and 26 years.



She awarded scholarships to some of the children who are struggling to secure funding for their final year school fees to enable them sit their examinations.



Rev. Mrs. Korankye Ankrah said, "now there is free education but they need logistics when they are going and we will give them scholarship to cover that," she said.



She also assured the children of the church's continuous support to the orphanage.



"This is not the first time and it won't be the last time, we will be coming here every Christmas to celebrate with you," she said.

The church on Boxing Day each year holds a Christmas party for the less privileged but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, decided to visit the orphanages.







