Run a 24-hour economy to increase productivity - Akufo-Addo urged

Sun, 7 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been urged to adopt a 24-hour economy to boost productivity and create employment for Ghanaians.

The central regional chairman of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Samuel Aryeequaye, asserted that Ghana’s economy will flourish if this system is adopted in the country.

The former MP aspirant in an interview said “Ghana runs an eight-hour economy. We go to work at 8 am, and we close at 5 pm, and we shut the business and everyone goes home meanwhile we need to create more employment.

And so, if even we added one more shift, you can imagine the number of people we can employ. Government can give industries a tax incentive to do additional work to increase productivity.”

According to 3news reports, he stated that this strategy, when adopted, will ensure responsiveness, efficiency, and effectiveness in service delivery at all levels of government,

He further proposed the implementation of “input and output analysis” to track employees, which will increase the nation’s GDP and help the government pay the salaries of employees on time.

