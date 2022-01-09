Run from 'sure banker’ investments with high returns and low risks – SEC CEO warns

Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh

Low-risk investments with high returns are mostly risky - Expert

Knowledge of tradeoffs between risks and returns very crucial for investments - SEC Boss



Investors urged to assess their risk tolerance levels before investing



Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, has cautioned investors and the general public on the repercussions of investing in get rich quick schemes or Ponzi schemes and investments which promise high returns with low risk.



“Anytime anybody tells you that this return is high, sure banker, low risk, it’s likely to be a scam. Just look for the exit and run as fast as you can," he warned.



According to him, high returns in investing comes with very high risks that may run into the loss of huge sums of money stressing the need to understand the tradeoffs between risks and returns before making financial decisions.

Speaking on JoyFM’s Super Morning Show, Mr Ogbarmey Tetteh also stated lovers of high returns should be ready for the outcome of their investments because they come with very high risks.



Mr Ogbarmey Tetteh also advised that it is important one assess his or her risk tolerance levels before making any investment.



“Unfortunately, what many people do is a mistake. They just ask, what is the highest return I can get? And then they go without understanding that there is that a tradeoff. Risk must be compensated for. If you’re not taking a lot of risks, then you don’t really have to be compensated. Anytime there is high compensation, there’s high return, they may not be explicit about it but there is a lot of risks,” he stressed.