Rural Soccer Ghana donates to youth in Kalariga Community in Tamale

Source: Rural Soccer

The President of Rural Soccer Ghana, Mrs. Laure Arnel has made a presentation to youth in Kalariga Community in Tamale.

She presented football boots to youth which they requested from her last year.



Before the presentation, she moderated a game called "Prison Ball," where someone hit with a ball would have to go to prison, and could only be released by their original team. She taught another game, 'Policemen and Pirates," as well.



Mrs. Laure took the opportunity to thank the people who donated the football boots and made an appeal for more donations of football kits so that other rural soccer teams in communities where RSG operates can also benefit.

She also appealed to individuals to support the RSG child education policy, which organizes evening studies after regular classes for the youth beneficiaries.



Abdul-Halim Adam, a volunteer with RSG, advised the youth and the community to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, including washing hands with soap and running water, using sanitizers and keeping their environment clean to prevent the spread of other communicable diseases like cholera. He also reminded the youth to not only find time to play football but to also take their studies seriously, especially since schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He asked parents to pay more attention to their children's education during these times.



Ibrahim Sulemana, a youth leader of the Kalariga community, expressed gratitude to RSG for the generous donation. He noted how impressed he was with the way RSG uses sport as a tool for youth development. He believes that this will foster mutual relationships among young people from different backgrounds. At the end of the day, the whole point of playing sport is having fun, as well as picking up new skills.

