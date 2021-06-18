Rwandan High Commissioner lauds Ghana's domestic tourism initiative

Dr Aisa has implored Ghanaians to embrace the idea and fully participate in domestic tourism

Source: GNA

Dr Kirabo Kacyira Aisa, the Rwandan High Commission to Ghana, has lauded government of Ghana's resolve to promote domestic tourism.

She has thus, implored Ghanaians to embrace the idea and fully participate in it.



The High Commissioner said this when she led a delegation of stakeholders in the tourism value chain in Rwanda on a familiarization visit to the Central region.



The visit was organized by the office of the High Commissioner and facilitated by Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).



The delegation included; players in the hospitality and travel and tour industry from Rwanda, government agencies, investors and policymakers.



They were to explore the tourism potentials and investment opportunities in the Central Region as the hub of tourism in Ghana.



According to the High Commissioner, both Ghana and Rwanda had a lot of experiences and a shared approach to attracting tourists and investors to develop tourism in both countries and across the continent.

She pledged the readiness of Rwanda to partner Ghana in the implementation of its domestic and Regional strategy for enhancing tourism.



The Rwandan tourism sector, Dr Aisa said would also build synergies with Ghana to increase the rate of intra-Africa travel to boost tourism on the continent.



Particularly, she said the Central region remained key in the tourism eco-system of Ghana and had a key role to play.



For her part, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minister said government had a strong conviction that, domestic tourism could contribute significantly to the local economy adding that plans were advanced to revamp the wood craft village at the Kakum National Park among many other interventions.



She said artisans would be trained to bring on board, things that would make tourists feel at home when they visit the Park.