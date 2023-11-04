São Tomé and Príncipe to use Ghana’s port as entry for federal distribution

Ports and Harbours

Source: GNA

São Tomé and Príncipe, a Central African country is expected to use Ghana’s port and harbour as a first entry point for federal distribution.

This comes after Ghana renewed a 7-year air service management agreement with São Tomé.



In a meeting with São Tomé’s delegation in Accra, Mr Adelino Afonso Fernandes Rosa Cardoso, Minister of Infrastructure, Natural Resources and Environment of São Tomé said Ghana’s location on the geographical map is a good point for exportation and importation of goods and services, which is beneficial to his country.



He said Ghana’s ports meets international standards; therefore, it will serve both countries without any hindrance.



Mr Cardoso said Ghana and São Tomé and Príncipe’s relationship would continue to grow stronger to benefit the two countries.

However, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Transport, assured of Ghana’s continued support to the São Tomé’s and Príncipe



He said Ghana’s Takoradi and Tema port has a modern infrastructure hence it will serve the needs of both countries simultaneously.



He hoped that the partnership between the two countries would yield the required dividends for both countries.



Ghana’s control over the air space of São Tomé’s and Príncipe dates back more than two decades, when the two states signed an agreement on April 7, 2000, for Ghana to manage the Accra Flight Information region to install Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) and Very High Frequency (VHF) equipment in São Tomé to improve on air traffic services over the Atlantic Ocean to ensure safety of aircraft.