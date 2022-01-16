SEC cautions public against doing business with TIZAA Ghana Fund

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cautioned the general public against TIZAA GHANA FUND saying it has not been licensed by the SEC to carry out any Capital Market activity including investing or trading for returns as mandated by Section 3 of the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929).

TIZAA GHANA FUND is therefore not regulated by the SEC.



"The General Public is advised to be cautious with investing in unlicensed products. The general and investing Public is further advised to consult the SEC through its toll-free line number 0800100065 or main line number 0302768970-2 to confirm the licensing status of any firm offering products or services relating to investments in the Capital Market."



"The SEC wishes to reassure all Market Operators, Investors, and the General Public that it is dedicated to ensuring rigorous implementation of all the rules for operators in the Capital Market to promote the orderly growth and development of an efficient, fair, and transparent securities market in which investors and the integrity of the market are protected."

"The Securities and Exchange Commission (hereinafter referred to as the “SEC”) is the statutory body mandated by the Securities Industry Act 2016 (Act 929) to promote the orderly growth and development of an efficient, fair, and transparent securities market in which investors and the integrity of the market are protected.



"One of the core functions of the SEC is to maintain surveillance over activities in the securities industry and to protect investors by publishing at regular intervals information to the public to inform their investment decisions."