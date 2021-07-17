SEC reintroduces Compliance Forum to protect investors

Securities and Exchange Commission

Source: GNA

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reintroduced the Compliance Forum for stakeholders to provide clarity on issues of compliance to ensure investor protection.

The forum also sought to give Market Operators a better sense of SEC’s expectations of them as well as highlight the various regulatory frameworks guiding the activities of market operators.



The Commission, in a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said Reverend Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, the Director-General of the SEC, emphasized the need for Market Operators to ensure compliance in the conduct of their businesses to avoid sanctions and penalties.



He noted that the regulator needed to provide clarity on compliance issues for the regulated businesses.



Commenting on the various Guidelines and regulatory frameworks introduced by the SEC, he urged Market Operators to be mindful of issues relating to corporate governance.



The SEC boss also noted that “the compliance forum will enable all Market Operators to have a better sense of the SEC’s expectations and adherence to its regulations.”

He encouraged Market Operators to build a good relationship with their clientele by executing their orders, providing timely information with full disclosures, and ensuring diligent utilization of invested funds.



Reverend Tetteh expressed the SEC’s commitment to engage stakeholders in creating an enabling regulatory environment for firms to thrive as part of its mandate of regulating, innovating and promoting the growth and development of an efficient, fair, and transparent securities market in which investors and the integrity of the market are protected.



The Compliance Forum was held virtually with the first edition organized for members of the Ghana Securities Industry Association (GSIA).



The SEC Ghana is the apex regulatory body of the Securities Industry in Ghana set up by the Securities Industry.