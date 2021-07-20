SEC reintroduces compliance forum for stakeholders

Director-General of the SEC, Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reintroduced the compliance forum for its respective stakeholders, with the first edition organised for members of the Ghana Securities Industry Association (GSIA).

The forum aimed at providing clarity on issues of compliance and to give market operators a better sense of the SEC’s expectations of them.



It also sought to highlight the various regulatory frameworks of the SEC guiding the activities of Market Operators.



Speaking at the forum, the Director-General (DG) of the SEC, Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh accentuated the need for market operators to ensure compliance in the conduct of their businesses to avoid obvious sanctions and penalties.



He noted that regulated businesses were associated with compliance and there was therefore the need for the regulator to provide clarity on compliance for its regulatees.



Commenting on the various guidelines and regulatory frameworks introduced by the SEC, he urged market operators to be mindful of issues relating to corporate governance.

He also noted that the compliance forum would enable all market operators to have a better sense of the SEC’s expectations and adherence to its regulations.



He encouraged market operators to build a good relationship with their clientele by executing their orders, providing timely information with full disclosures, and ensuring diligent utilisation of invested funds.



He concluded by indicating the SEC’s commitment to engage stakeholders in creating an enabling regulatory environment for firms to thrive as part of its mandate of regulating, innovating, and promoting the growth and development of an efficient, fair, and transparent securities market in which investors and the integrity of the market are protected.



The compliance forum with GSIA was held virtually with participants from the GSIA.