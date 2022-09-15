SEC to 'name and shame' culprits behind online Ponzi schemes

Securities and Exchange Commission

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh has stated that his outfit is working with stakeholders to publish and prosecute the names of individuals who are found responsible for online Ponzi schemes.

According to him, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is working to intensify its collaboration with the Economic Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to reveal the identities of persons who engage in online Ponzi schemes.



This comes after the Commission cautioned the public to avoid engaging in any form of business with some 17 unlicensed investment firms.



According to myjoyonline reports, the Director-General of SEC stated that this will help rebuild the public’s confidence in the investment market while attracting foreign investment.



“We are not going to relent in our efforts to see the possibilities of tracking the culprits behind this case. We will continue to keep our eyes on the grounds,” he assured.



“Our investigation team is actually being proactive to pick up such schemes that may be operating under-ground and again expose them. We believe that when we expose them, we will reduce their effectiveness,” Rev. Ogbarmey stated.



He however added that SEC intensified collaboration with security agencies will help reduce the incidence of scams.

“We will continue to alert the public and then reduce the number of people being scammed. We have intensified our collaboration with the security agencies to achieve this target,” he said.



