SEPA Cyber Technologies announces strategic partnership with Datacell

Bulgarian based Fintech enters Ghana market

SEPA Cyber Technologies has made another significant stride by entering into a strategic partnership with Datacell. Both companies are strongly competitive in the IT world across the globe and continue to strive to provide complete custom solutions. The collaboration follows SEPA’s Cyber developmental plans to step into the Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions.

As demand for open API banking, financial services, digital transformation and IT innovations ascends, SEPA Cyber has identified these market opportunities in Ghana and found a secured partner in Datacell with whom to explore the prospects.



SEPA Cyber Technologies is an innovative IT solutions provider that has specialized in financial services and solutions. The entity’s wide portfolio covers issuing and acquiring services, exchange platforms as well as turnkey solutions for neobanks and fintechs. It offers 2 layers of services – white-label financial products and a single API called MuSe.



Detacell on the other hand offers IT infrastructure, platforms and application services customized to meet the needs of today’s fast-growing data, mobile and internet environments. They provide not only the most efficient and cost-effective solution but also integration services and premier support.



The strategic partnership between Datacell and SEPA Cyber Technologies is projected to boost access to innovative IT solutions and Fintech technologies by businesses in Ghana. Both companies are poised to provide their customers with cutting-edge technologies with an extra layer of security and custom offers.



Marvin Blazhevski, CEO of SEPA Cyber Technologies



“Stepping our business up into MEA region through this strategic partnership with Datacell is part of our global expansion plans. By ensuring new and innovative solutions, we are keen on growing our business operations and opening new horizon for the next grabbing projects.”

Eric Addo, CEO Datacell



“We love what we do with technology, applications and systems, and working with SEPA Cyber, one of the best fintechs in the industry, we hope to bring greater achievements to the market.”



About Datacell



Datacell is an Information Technology Business providing infrastructure, platform and application services customized to meet the needs of today’s fast-growing data, mobile and internet environments.



About SEPA Cyber Technologies



SEPA Cyber Technologies is a Fintech located in Varna, Bulgaria with a mission is to equip future-thinking companies from around the world with scalable and innovative IT solutions; and help them rise above their boundaries. Their services adhere to Fintech, RegTech and EduTech solutions. Its services are based on their own SEPA CoreX - white label application suite, through which the SEPA MuSe platform is integrated.