SIC Insurance urges government to insure public institutions

Source: GNA

The SIC Insurance PLC has called on the government to prioritize the insurance of key state properties and assets against unforeseen circumstances.

Mr Irwin Cofie, Deputy Head of Marketing, SIC Insurance PLC, added that government must enforce regulations to ensure that all public institutions were insured to prevent allocation of unbudgeted amount of money to pay compensation to people in times of emergency by the state.



“I am using this platform to advocate for the enforcement of regulations to ensure that, all state institutions are insured so that when there’s an accident, the victims will be compensated by the insurance company and not directly by the government,” he said.



Mr Cofie was speaking at the sixth Ghana News Agency-Tema Regional Office monthly stakeholder engagement and workers’ appreciation seminar, which is aimed at bringing together both state and non-state actors together to address national issues.



He also called on institutions to ensure that their workers were insured against any peril that could lead to death or permanent disability, which is a fulfilment of the law saying that “the compensation is not just paying for their medical bills but giving them a compensation package, if you are able to do this, then you have fulfilled the law”.



Mr Cofie explained that the law required that every employer whose employees were more than 15 must have Employee Liability Insurance so that when there was any misfortune, the employees would be compensated, adding that for the companies to do this easily, they must transfer the risk to the insurance companies.

Ms Cynthia Twumasi, Deputy Area Manager, SIC said, “if a visitor gets injured at the premises of any institution, the law mandates the institution to compensate the person for the cause of injury, pain and suffering, including the payment of medical bills”.



Mr Francis Ameyibor, GNA Tema Regional Manager, explained that the stakeholder engagement, which comes on at the last Wednesday of every month, was a progressive media caucus platform created to give the opportunity to both state and non-state stakeholders to interact with journalists and address national issues.



He said modern journalism practices demanded a comprehensive dynamic approach to issues, which affected society through which the media must provide a platform for proactive engagement and exchange of ideas towards shaping national developmental.



Mr Ameyibor noted that the GNA-Tema operations now hinged more towards partnership and advocacy journalism, which focused on providing a platform for citizens to share key information needed to make the best possible decisions about national issues, community development, protection of society and enhance governance.