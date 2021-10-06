SIC Life board inaugurated

The newly elected board of the SIC

SIC Life Insurance Company, the nation’s second-largest premium income earner has inaugurated a seven-member Board of Directors. The ceremony was held at the Ministry of Finance conference room last week Friday.

The board members sworn in that day by Justice Sophia Bernasko Essah are: Akwasi Aboagye Atuah – Chairman; Kwaku Appiah-Menka – Managing Director; Stephen Oduro – Managing Director, SIC General Insurance Company; Felicia Gyamfi Ashley – Representative of the Ministry of Finance; Daniel Anarfi – Business Consultant; Dr. Edith Dankwa – Strategist, Management Consultant and Publisher; and Samuel Agyapong Appenteng – Chemical Engineer and Accomplished Entrepreneur.



She urged members of the board to uphold the tenets of the oath of secrecy they have taken.



The Board Chairman, Akwasi Aboagye Atuah, in his acceptance speech on behalf of the members of the board, expressed his appreciation to all board members, management, and staff for their support during the last four years.



“I also thank the Ministry of Finance for re-appointing some of us in addition to three new members chosen to sit.



“We also appreciate the ministry’s inputs, suggestions, and general support in their efforts to grow SIC Life Company into regaining its leadership position in the Ghana Life Insurance Market.”

In another related development, the board introduced Kwaku Appiah-Menka as the company’s new Managing Director. Menka joined the company in November 2017 as Deputy Managing Director.



Prior to his joining SIC, he worked in an Executive Management position at Appiah-Menka Complex Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and Social Studies from the University of Manchester in England.



He also holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School in Atlanta, Georgia. Additionally, he has a Diploma in Petroleum, Oil and Gas Management from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration as well as a Diploma in Applied Insurance Studies from the Malta International Training Centre and Ghana Insurance College.



He is an affiliate member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG) and recently completed a course in Leadership at Harvard University.



Present at the swearing-in ceremony were some top management staff of the SIC Life Company: Vera Haziel Cobbina – Chief Operating Officer; Daniel Saforo – Chief Finance Officer; and Mrs. Esa Asiedu – Company Secretary.