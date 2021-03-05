SIC Life supports the refurbishment of 6 main classrooms at the fire academy, training school in Jamestown

SIC Life Management presented a cheque of GH₵7,529.00 to the Fire Academy and Training School

Source: SIC Life Management

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, SIC Life Management, represented by Head, National Sales, Mr. Stephen Kyeremateng and Accra Branch Manager, Mr. Robert Brown, have presented a cheque of seven thousand, five hundred and twenty nine Ghana Cedis(GH₵7,529.00) to the Fire Academy and Training School, Ghana National Fire Service. The brief presentation took place on Tuesday 2nd March, 2021.

This welcoming gesture from your most trusted life insurer is to support the refurbishment of the deteriorated six main classrooms in the Fire Academy and Training School located in JamesTown, Accra.



The cheque was received by the Commandant of the Fire Academy and Training School, ACFO Gilbert Klutse and Director of Studies, DO1 Patrick Sallah.



On his part, the Head of National Sales; SIC Life Mr. Stephen Kyeremateng stated that Management did not hesitate extending a helping hand towards the project due to the long lasting relationship that exists between SIC Life and the Ghana National Fire Service as a whole.



‘Due to the relationship that SIC Life has with institutions like the Fire Academy and Training School, it is only right to once a while give back to you,’ Mr.Kyeremateng noted.

In receiving the cheque, ACFO Gilbert Klutse indicated the Academy’s appreciation for the support. He believes the support sets the stage for future business opportunities between the two entities. He also noted the school’s readiness to always welcome SIC Life to expose trainees to SIC Life’s tailor made products.



‘Once you are supporting us…there’s no reason why we shouldn’t give you that opportunity to get some returns from this gesture. As a school, we are ready to give you the opportunity to sell your products or to expose our trainees to your products,’ ACFO Klutse noted.



SIC Life as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) has continuously been a major sponsor of the Ghana Teacher Prize (formerly called National Best Teacher Awards), Ga Literacy Program and inter-schools quiz organized by the office of the Adabraka Atukpai (Otuopai) Mantse for schools in the Klottey Korle Constituency and also supports key institutions such as the Naval Recruit Training School, Army Recruit Training School, Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana, Ghana Insurance College, Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana, Chartered Insurance Ladies Association Ghana, Africa Insurance Organisation, West Africa Insurance Institute amongst others.

