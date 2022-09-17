1
Menu
Business

SIGA holds Board retreat to discuss strategic measures for improvement of specific entities

Edward Boateng.jpeg Director-General of SIGA, Edward Boateng

Sat, 17 Sep 2022 Source: SIGA

The Board and Management of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) has held a three-day Board Retreat to deliberate on measures aimed at supporting Specified Entities to become profitable, efficient, and compliant.

The publication of the Auditor-General’s report which cited several Specified Entities for irregularities in their conduct and financial reporting was high on the agenda. The three-day retreat commenced on September 8, 2022, and discussed amongst others, issues raised in the Auditor-General’s report and recommendations for Specified Entities to improve their adherence to good corporate governance practices.

The Board Chairperson of SIGA, Mr. Terrence Darko together with Mr. Felix Ntrakwah, led this retreat. The Minister for Public Enterprises, some members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Employment Social Welfare and Public Enterprises together with senior executives from the Ministry of Finance also joined the retreat.

Ambassador Edward Boateng, Director-General of SIGA, shared some measures the Authority outlined in the past few months to ensure efficiency and compliance. As the Authority mandated by law to ensure good corporate governance and the efficiency of Specified Entities, SIGA will continue to engage all stakeholders relevant to the achievement of its mandate.

The Board, Management and Staff of SIGA remain committed to realizing a turnaround story for Specified Entities, and will work for hand in hand with the relevant Authorities to guarantee the profitability of the institutions they lead.

ISSUED BY THE CORPORATE AFFAIRS DIVISION, SIGA.

For further clarification kindly contact the Corporate Affairs Division of SIGA via 0243440900 or ca@siga.gov.gh

Source: SIGA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Richie reveals the main reason why Asem parted left Lynx Entertainment
NIA boss laments high level of corruption
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams
Where is Aisha Huang's first Ghanaian husband, Anthony Fabian? - Okudzeto
Hearts of Oak 'sad' they can't support Kotoko on Sunday against RC Kadiogo
Bright Simmons details illogicalities of Ghana card
Yvonne Nelson expresses her admiration for Dr UN
Why a goat led the procession when Charles was proclaimed King
Why a goat led the procession when Charles was proclaimed King