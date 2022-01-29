SIGA pledges to ensure cohesion between CEOs and Boards of State Institutions

New SIGA boss, Ambassador Edward Boateng

Through dedication, training, and the setting of clear objectives, the Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Ambassador Edward Boateng has pledged to ensure harmony between Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Boards of State-Owned Enterprises (SOE).

“It is all about making sure the board understands its role and management also understands theirs,” he stated as the ultimate principle in preventing conflict between the two groups.



Differentiating between the roles of a board and management, he indicated that the board exists to give direction to management who in turn see to their effective implementation.



“But we see conflicts between them when they crisscross each other. There are some instances where the CEO can also decide to be stubborn and refuse to listen to the board. A CEO takes direction from their board and cannot go on implementing anything on their own. The board is also expected to set the vision for the company and it is not their job to implement anything,” he explained in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



Admitting these conflicts will not be solved in a day, he is highly confident the training and re-training will see them being settled with time and also ensure the streamlining and regularization of the SOEs.

Considering capability, capacity, and passion as keys to achieving success, he also is a firm believer that with the resources made available, things will fall in place. “I believe one of my key responsibilities at SIGA now is to build a team to understand what we seek to achieve. There already is a team and that also has to be deepened to make sure we build the strength of character to achieve our goals.”



Ambassador Edward Boateng who comes on SIGA boss has vast experience working in similar capacities over the years and is poised to continue his success streak with the authority.



Having worked as Head of CNN Broadcasting Africa, he managed 54 countries, working with Presidents and some powerful Africans, and therefore will settle in and see to the execution of his new role at SIGA with fluidity.



Ambassador Edward Boateng called on SOEs to co-operate with SIGA and assured them, “we are going to make the lines clear so that it is not just about the resources but having the will to do the work.”