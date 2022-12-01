SIM cards deactivation will push us out of business – MoMo Agents

File Photo: Mobile Money vending point

The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana says the deactivation of SIM Cards by the National Communication Authority will push their members out of business.

The High Court in Accra presided over by His Lordship Justice Charles Edward Ekow Baiden on Monday, 21st November 2022 ruled in favour of the National Communications Authority (NCA) on the SIM Card registration.



The case was filed against the Communication Authority by nine Applicants in relation to the ongoing SIM Registration Exercise that ended on November 30, 2022.



It is estimated that about nine million SIM Cards will be deactivated by the Chamber of Telecommunication.



This comes after the NCA postponed the implementation of the deactivation of SIM cards on numerous occasions.

But, speaking to Starr News, the General Secretary of the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana, Evans Otumfuor indicated that the livelihood of their members depends on the Mobile Money Business.



“This will definitely lead to job loss or will cause our members to be incapacitated to continue to perform on their business since their businesses are on these SIM Cards. This is no fault of theirs that as of now they could not comply with the directives to have all SIM registered including their business accounts.



“When you are given a common denominator that is the Ghana Card to facilitate the registration and it is clear to everyone that not all people have been issued with the Ghana card. So once the government wants to pursue that agenda then it means that it is going to lead to job loss and insecurity. Because if this is going to take the source of livelihood from someone then the person might consider engaging in other alternatives,” Mr. Otumfuor stated.