SIM cards registration: Majority of citizens don't have Ghana card, process is being rushed – Analyst

A policy analyst, Selorm Branttie, has opined that the deadlines for the registration of SIM cards are unrealistic since most Ghanaians do not have the primary document to be used which is the Ghana card.

The National Communications Authority has stated that users who have not registered their SIM cards will from September 5, 2022, have outgoing calls and data services blocked for 2 days weekly on a rotational basis.



According to myjoyonline.com reports, Branttie stated that if the majority of Ghanaians do not have a Ghana card the sanctions will be futile.



“You are talking about a very seismic change in the way that we are going to be registering our SIM cards. For any process that is planned in this way, one of the first things you have to look at is dependency.

“We are in a situation where the major dependency for re-registering SIM cards is Ghana card. It is not a given that everyone has a Ghana card. It is not also a given that those who are processing their Ghana cards can get it instantly,” he said.



