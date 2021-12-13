SIM re-registration: Deadline ambitious but we will get it right – Telco Chamber

The sim card registration exercise began from October 1, 2021

The Chamber of Telecommunications has given the assurance that its members remain committed to assisting government in the ongoing SIM re-registration exercise.



According to Chief Executive of the Chamber, Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, despite the March 2022 deadline, engagement with relevant stakeholders will continue in ensuring that the exercise is a successful one.



In an interaction with Citi Business News, Ken Ashigbey highlighted that the SIM-re-registration exercise when completed will address concerns in the telecommunications sector.

“If you look at the history around SIM registration and the deadlines that have been put out in various markets, you realize that the deadline keeps rolling. But because of the engagements that happen between the various stakeholders in Ghana, there’s a lot of conversations that are going on to ensure this exercise succeeds. It is very important that we get this registration done right,” he explained.



“There are currently conversations around the E-Levy and multiple taxing, for example, some of these will be resolved if the SIM registration is successful and helps in bringing in a lot of the untaxed into the fold. The March deadline is very ambitious but as an industry, we will work with government to achieve the target,” Ken Ashigbey added.



Government through the National Communications Authority on October 1 2021 began the SIM-re-registration exercise across the country aimed at curbing mobile fraud.



The exercise, according to the government will also track and monitor persons using their phone for criminal and illegal activities.



