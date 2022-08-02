SIM re-registration: Proceeds from GH¢5 self-service charge will go to App developers – NCA

The National Communications Authority has said proceeds from the GH¢5 charge placed on the self-service for SIM registration via a mobile application will go to the app developer.

This comes after stakeholders questioned and criticised government’s motive in implementing a surcharge on the self-service for the SIM registration exercise which has already been cumbersome for many.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Citi News, the deputy Corporate Affairs Director at the NCA, Kwame Gyan said, “the money goes to the app developers; those who built and are maintaining the mobile application.”



Without providing any specifics on the app developers, Kwame Gyan assured that proceeds were not going to the NCA as suggested by some.



“It doesn’t go to the NCA,” the deputy Corporate Affairs Director refuted.



Government on July 31, announced an extension period of up to September 30 to allow for the registrants to complete their SIM Card registration and link them to their national identification cards.



Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, during a press briefing, also announced that the exercise to re-register SIM cards could now be accessed through a self-service application.

According to her, the mobile application will be available from Tuesday, August 2 and can be accessed either via Android or IOS platforms and will attract a surcharge of GH¢5.







MA/FNOQ