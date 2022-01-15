SIM re-registration is not grounded in law - Group

All subscribers are supposed to re-register SIMs using Ghana Card

A group calling itself Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers have threatened to boycott the various mobile phone networks following the way the SIM re-registration exercise has been handled.

The group, in a statement, said they consulted Ghanaians and the majority are in support of the campaign.



The group has also set February 8, 2022, as ‘No Calls Day’



Read the full statement below



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Accra, 13th January 2022.



GHANAIANS TO BOYCOTT MOBILE PHONE NETWORKS



We, the undersigned Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers, having consulted Ghanaians across the country, have set aside Tuesday 8th February 2022 as a “No Calls Day.” On that day, we call on all Ghanaians not to make or receive phone calls as a way of registering our disquiet about the circus surrounding the SIM card re-registration exercise.



The No Calls Day boycott on 8th February would be the first in a series of national boycotts to protest against the current inhumane process of re-registration of SIM cards.



There is no law in Ghana that requires Ghanaian mobile network subscribers to “Re-register” their SIM cards.



Any attempt to impose this on subscribers or block their lines would amount to an infringement of their property rights.



Our demands are as follows:

(I) The National Communication Authority (NCA) should immediately withdraw its directive for mobile network customers to re-register their SIM cards by 31st March 2022.



(II) When the appropriate legal framework is in place, a re-registration exercise can be done without having subscribers spend productive hours and several days in long queues in the midst of a ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.



(II) There’s understandably a need to eliminate crime. But the fight against criminals must be within the law. We therefore demand that the NCA and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) must come up with a better and innovative way of re-registering the SIM cards by first amending existing law; and, secondly, to do so without the current inhumane re-registration process we are witnessing.



If the NCA and the MNOs fail to heed these demands, we shall, starting Tuesday, 8th February 2022 begin the first of a series of planned boycotts until the rights of customers to be treated with dignity are respected.



Signed:



Mr. Ras Mubarak



Prof. Raymond Atuguba

Mr. Kofi Bentil



Mr. Franklin Cudjoe



Mr. Kofi Kakraba Pratt



Dr. Kwesi Owusu



Mr. James Afedo



Mr. Selorm Branttie



Mr. Francis Kofi Korankye-Sakyi

Mr. Samson Lardy Anyenini



Mr. Manasseh Azure Awuni



Akyaaba Addai – Sebo



Mr. Kwame Mfodwo



Ms. Amma Sarfo-Kantanka



Mr. Michael Ofori – Akuffo