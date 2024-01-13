SML-GRA deal: We must not antagonize people for the wrong reasons – Kobby Mensah

Ghana Revenue Authority

Political Marketing Strategist, Professor Kobby Mensah has advised there should not be an issue of antagonizing each other in a bid to expose wrongdoings in the system.

This comes on the back of Political scientist professor Ransford Gyampo jumping to the defense of the GRA and SML in the ongoing 3 billion deal saga, calling for better appreciation of the benefits of SML’s audit, before ignorantly critiquing it.



In an opinion piece, professor Gyampo stated that after thorough research he has come to appreciate the extent of work being done by SML and the benefits thereof, asking for a cessation of churning out half-truths.



According to him, President Akufo-Addo’s suspension order itself betrays a fundamental ignorance about the work of SML, because this could simply be a field day for those who have been stealing fuel through under-declaration of what is actually pumped into their tanks.



Speaking on Starr Today with Lily Mohammed on Friday, the Political Marketing Strategist pointed out that the move to investigate the SML and SML may be for some personal interest.

“I think that we have to be mindful of our interest in political systems. Of course people could be asking genuine questions but people could also be asking questions based on interest. Perhaps somebody has a certain interest in it and as a result will be trying to be critical about it. Just because of their own interest so we need to be very circumspect when we are actually dealing with these issues.



“So that we don’t antagonize people for the wrong reasons. I am very much interested in investigating when the wrong doings are there. But when we are actually investigating these wrong doings we do not have to do it in a manner that we may antagonize people.



“One of the questions I ask is how did it come to the attention of those who actually sought to investigate this issue? Because the petroleum area is a very technical area and would not ordinarily come to your attention unless somebody has actually prompted you.”