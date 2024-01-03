SML/GRA saga: Akufo-Addo’s directive won’t stop Parliamentary probe – Ato Forson

Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader and former deputy Minister of Finance

The Minority leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has stated that the directive by President Akufo-Addo to Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) to suspend their contract is very late.

This comes on the back of President Akufo-Addo appointing KPMG to conduct an immediate audit into the transaction between the GRA and SML.



A contract which was entered into to enhance revenue assurance in the downstream petroleum sector, the upstream petroleum production and minerals and metals resources value chain



President Akufo-Addo has tasked KPMG to complete the assignment in two weeks, and submit appropriate recommendations to him.



However, in a brief statement the Minority leader describe the President’s move as a whitewashing attempt in the name of an audit into the contract.



“This whitewashing attempt by the President in the name of an audit will not dissuade Parliament from looking into this matter to stop the siphoning of state resources into the private pockets of government officials and their crony business partners,” Dr. Ato Forson stated.

Below is the statement by the Minority Leader Dr Ato Forson



President Akufo-Addo’s appointment of KPMG to audit the so-called revenue assurance agreement between Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) has come too late in the day.



Parliament has already directed the Finance Committee to audit the infamous agreement and the Committee is actively seized of the matter.



The President, who should have led this fight in the wake of this scandal, is playing catch up since Parliament has also directed GRA to suspend all payments to SML.



This whitewashing attempt by the President in the name of an audit will not dissuade Parliament from looking into this matter to stop the siphoning of state resources into the private pockets of government officials and their crony business partners.