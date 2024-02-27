'SML doing world-class monitoring for Ghana; ignore the propaganda' - Atta Akyea to Ghanaians

Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of Parliament's Mines and Energy Committee

Samuel Atta Akyea, the Chairman of Parliament's Mines and Energy Committee, has rejected allegations suggesting that Ghanaians were cheated in the GRA-SML contract, labeling them as mere propaganda.

Following an investigative report by the Fourth Estate in December 2023, SML refuted claims of a 10-year contract, asserting instead that the agreement spanned 5 years. Moreover, SML denied accusations of siphoning $100 million annually from the deal.



During a visit to the Tema division of SML for fact-finding purposes, Atta Akyea cautioned against hastily branding the contract as a channel for political corruption.



He stressed the importance of awaiting the findings from President Akufo-Addo’s initiative and engaging formally based on KPMG’s assessment.



“The committee is very careful not to prejudice what President Akufo-Addo is trying to do. Let Jubilee House come out with their findings based on what KPMG will say, we will engage them formally. What I hate is to try and do propaganda when you don’t have the facts and that is what some people are doing," Samuel Atta Akyea stressed.



“A lot of people don’t have any clue as to what these individuals, this company is doing, yet they come to conclusions and for me, that is very sad. You have not even gone to their data room to see what they are monitoring and the world-class audit they are doing, and you come to the conclusion that this is a conduit for political bribery and all the kinds of things people might want to say, it leaves much to be desired. Those who are interested in knowing the truth will know,” the lawmaker stated.

GRA-SML contract saga



The Fourth Estate, in its December 2023 investigative report, implicated Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML), the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and the Ministry of Finance.



The report alleged that GRA granted SML a 10-year contract with an annual payment of $100 million, raising concerns about possible irregularities.



SML refuted the claim, asserting that it had a five-year contract instead.



The GRA, in a statement on December 20, 2023, maintained that the proper procurement procedures were followed.

On January 3, 2024, SML welcomed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's directive to suspend its ongoing revenue assurance operations and undergo an audit of its contract with the GRA and the Ministry of Finance.



President Akufo-Addo appointed KPMG, an audit, tax, and advisory services firm, to conduct the immediate audit.



SML expressed confidence that the audit would provide a clear and accurate depiction of its operations.



However, President Akufo-Addo extended the limit given to audit firm KPMG to complete its audit following its request.



Following the extension, KPMG is expected to submit its report on Friday, February 23.

Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel