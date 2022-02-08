SONA 2018: Bawumia-led hard work showing positive results – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

On this day in 2018, during President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation’s Address, he attributed the growth of the economy to the hard work of the Economic Management team led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said at the end of 2017, economic growth had increased to 7.9 per cent from an alarming rate of 3.6 percent because of Dr. Bawumia’s efforts.



Read the full story originally published on February 8, 2018 by 3news



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the hard work exerted by the Economic Management Team led by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is beginning to yield positive results.



He said economic growth has increased from an “alarming” 3.6 per cent recorded at the end of December, 2017 to 7.9 per cent at the end of 2017.

President Akufo-Addo expressed this on Thursday while delivering the 2018 State of the Nation address in Parliament.



It is just his second time of fulfilling Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution as President of the Republic.



Significantly, three former presidents – Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama – were in the House.