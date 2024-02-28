SONA 2024: Kumasi, Tamale airports to be renamed

Kumasi International Airport under construction

President Akufo-Addo has announced that the redeveloped Kumasi International Airport in the Ashanti Region is set to be completed and fully operationalised by May 2024.

He also revealed the airport will subsequently be named Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport.



He further stated the Tamale Airport in the Northern Region, will also be renamed Yakubu Tali International Airport.



The president was speaking during the State of the Nation Address (SoNA) in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

He said the Kumasi International Airport, which stands at a 98% completion rate, once operational will serve as a vital hub for regional connectivity, tourism, and trade in the Ashanti Region and beyond.



He said the government’s effort to complete the airports reflects its determination to position the country as a leader in aviation excellence on the African continent.