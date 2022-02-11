SSNIT debts: 'Managers lack balls to demand payment from government' – Analyst

Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT)

An investment analyst has accused the management of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) of dereliction of duties in demanding that the government pay up its indebtedness to the trust.

Mr. Edgar Wiredu who is also a lawyer by profession said the management of SSNIT has shown gross incompetence in demanding that the government pay up the monthly contributions of workers to the trust.



Mr. Wiredu made these accusations in reaction to SSNIT’s decision to seek investors for some state-owned hotels.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Ama Agyarko on the evening news segment on Accra 100.5 FM Wednesday, February 9, 2022, he said the managers over the years have not shown forthrightness in demanding that the government pay up its indebtedness to the trust.



“The government owes the scheme to the tune of some billions of Ghana Cedis, yet the managers are not speaking about these anomalies,” he bemoaned.

He said the actions of the managers have over the years contributed to the gradual collapse of the pension fund of workers in the country.



He stressed that some of these actions on the part of some Ghanaians to take up positions they cannot speak when issues are going wrong in relation to the management of the institution they head is worrying.



“These actions are hampering the development of many state institutions in the country,” he argued.



He was of the view that SSNIT managers are quick to use the gavel on small business owners for non-payment of the monthly contributions of their workers leaving the bigger fish which is the government of the day.