SSNIT is the best pension scheme you can ever get - Ofori-Tenkorang

Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, Director-General, SSNIT

People connived with their employers not to pay their SSNIT

SSNIT carries out indexation to meet the rising rate of inflation, Director-General



GNAT holds Investment Forum



The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) scheme is the best pension scheme workers can get anywhere, the Director-General, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang has said.



He explained that the management of SSNIT has been carrying out indexation to meet the rising rate of inflation in the country.



This, he said, is part of the reasons the scheme is best for workers.

"SSNIT undertakes indexation every year and the indexation match inflation. SSNIT is aware of that and we so we compensate for inflation," he said during the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Investment Forum held at the University of Ghana on Wednesday June 29.



"I will urge people not to throw the baby out with the bad water. The narrative is that SSNIT is not good, people connived with their employers not to pay their SSNIT, the SSNIT scheme is the best that you can ever get anywhere else as far as pensions is concerned, if you don't join to contribute you are harming yourself," he added.



He further indicated that the management is going to rollout a programme to educate citizens on the need to join the SSNIT.



"We are going to rollout programme to get people to come and join SSNIT because it is the best thing, they can do for themselves," he said.



