SSNIT membership in private sector has surpassed that of public sector – Director General

Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, Director General

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) stated that private sector members have surpassed public sector workers on SSNIT.

Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, Director General, announced this at the 2023 Employers’ Breakfast Meeting.



The event was the fourth in a series of Employers meetings that SSNIT has organised since 2019.



The event was attended by employers, and was on the theme “Providing Pension for all, the role of the Employer”.



He told journalists that private sector contributors represents 62.57 per cent of the total number of contributors currently.



He said the active private sector contributors of the SSNIT Scheme currently stood at 1,207,111, constituting 62.57 per cent, while the public sector contributors stood at 694,436, representing 36.01 per cent, and the self-employed at 27,501, constituting 1.43 per cent.

He further indicated that SSNIT is working to build more capital buffers in the next couple of years.



This he explained is to ensure the sustainability of the Trust,



“We had some headwinds vis-a-vis dividends from the banks last year. But we believe this is temporary and the next couple of years we will be back to trend.”



He said “SSNIT will keep faith with contributors and ensure that when pension fall due we pay them,” he said.



Ms. Pearl Nana Ama Darko, Director-General, Operations and Benefits, stated in her welcome address that these meetings have been highly informative and have generated important feedback for the Trust.

She also stated that the sessions had strengthened the interaction between management and the employees.



“I must say that we are very proud of you and your continuous commitment to ensure that your workers have futures that are fulfilling and reflective of the sacrifices they made during their work lives. Your consistent payments of their monthly social security contributions will ensure that they receive pensions when they retire due to old age or if become permanently invalid,” she said.



SSNIT she said has made some significant strides on the service delivery front, with the support of the staff.



“With your support, we were able to a large extent, implement the SSNIT and GhanaCard numbers merger, which has improved the Trust’s identification system, enhanced onboarding of new Members and eliminated costs of printing new cards. In the long term, the merger will greatly facilitate the ease of doing business with the Trust, improve contributions collection and claims processing.”



We also introduced an electronic payment platform known as ssnitpay in addition to the existing payment channels to facilitate contribution payment. Now, employers can validate their Contribution Reports, generate Payment Advice and make payments in the comfort of their offices via Mobile Money (using the USSD code 7119#); direct debit (through www.portal.ssnit.org.gh) and at any of our 20 partner banks. You don’t have to visit a SSNIT Branch or wait till the 14th of the ensuing month before paying contributions. I encourage you to use the electronic payment platform and enjoy the convenience. Remember, contribution payments made through Mobile Money are E-Levy exempt.,” she added.