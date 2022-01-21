SSNIT pays over GH¢272m pension in January

A pensioner

Lowest monthly pension paid was GH¢ 300 – SSNIT

Highest monthly pension paid was over GH¢ 142, 000 – SSNIT



SSNIT announces 10% increase in pension pay



SSNIT has announced that it paid pensions worth over GH¢272 million to 225,931 persons across the country on January 20, 2022.



According to SSNIT (Social Security and National Insurance Trust), the highest monthly pension was paid over GH¢142, 000 while the lowest monthly pension was GH¢ 300.



A statement by SSNIT shared on its Twitter handle said: “#SSNITGhana pays GH¢272.84 million to 225,931 SSNIT Pensioners on 20th January 2022.”

SSNIT added that pensioners can access their pay pension from their banks.



SSNIT, in consultation with the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) announced an increase in pensioners’ monthly payment by 10 percent, effective January 20, 2022.



This means that all pensioners on the SSNIT Pension Payroll as of 31st December 2021 will enjoy the increment.



Read full tweet below:



