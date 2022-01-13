SSNIT to adopt new platform for updating contributors account statements

Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT)

The management of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) will early this year begin using a new platform to update contributors on their statements of account to enable them to keep track of their contributions.

At the moment, contributors who want to check their statements of account receive quarterly email messages containing the accounts details, Acting Public Affairs Manager, Charles Garshong, has said.



He urged all contributors who do not receive this quarterly message to update their email addresses with the Trust to enable them to receive it as measures are being put in place to use the new platform.



Mr Garshong was speaking on the Sunbriose show with Alfred Ocansey on 3FM Wednesday, January 12.



“Now we don’t send text messages. Those days, there was a short code people could use to check their statements. Now, we are not using it anymore,” he said.

He added “we are trying to go onto a new platform early this year hopefully. I am sure it is going to come with those features.



“But for those who want to check their statements that we do it quarterly. So every quarter we issue statements of accounts to those we have their email addresses with us. People who have valid email address every quarter receive their statements of accounts.



“If you have top be receiving that please update your address with us. You can call us on 0302641622.”