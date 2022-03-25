0
SSNIT to expand coverage to cover more informal sector workers

Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang SSNIT Director-General, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang

Director-General of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, has said it's outfit is working to expand coverage of the scheme to cover all workers in the informal sector.

According to him, SSNIT has introduced an informal sector pension fund to provide social protection to workers in the informal sector to secure their irregular incomes.

Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang was quick to add that recipients of the informal sector pension fund do not get to enjoy the benefits of a tier 1 scheme.

He, therefore, gave the assurance that all the sector workers will be placed on the tier 1 pension scheme irrespective of their job descriptions.

Director-General of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang explained at the tier 1 scheme is akin to the Susu scheme embarked on by workers in the informal sector of the economy.

He said the contributors to the tier 1 scheme have all the benefits.

He added that contributors to the scheme will get a lump sum out of their contributions to the scheme.

