SSNIT to expand its operations

SSNIT

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has hinted at plans to expand its operations and include employees in the informal business sector.

The Trust wants more people to voluntarily join the scheme.



Out of 14 million workforces in Ghana, only 1.7 million people are active contributors to SSNIT.



Statistics from National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) indicates, 85 percent of the working population is in the informal sector.



Director-General of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang says people in the informal business sector are not taking advantage of SSNIT because of the perception that the scheme is for those in the formal sector.



“What we are going to do starting 2022 is to hit the pavement and go out there to sell the SSNIT. It’s about time we get out of our offices, engage people and let them know that they too are entitled to insure the income they’re making today for the future”, Dr Ofori-Tenkorang posited.



The law, according to him, allows self-employed to join the scheme as voluntary contributors.

He was speaking at an employers’ breakfast meeting in Kumasi.



The meeting was aimed at strengthening the relationship between SSNIT and employers, deepening employers’ understanding of the operations of the First Tier Scheme and helping employers appreciate the value of the social security contributions they pay for their workers as well as the positive impact it has on the country’s economy.



Deputy Director-General in charge of Operations and Benefits, Laurette Korkor Otchere tasked the employers to ensure contributions of their employees are paid.



“One of the concerns that have come to our attention is the employer's unwillingness to pay contributions for staff on probation and temporary employees. All workers, whether permanent or contract, have a right to social security and you must not deny them of this right”.



The engagement created a platform for the employers to discuss challenges they faced in dealing with the Trust.