SSNIT to introduce E-Levy-free ‘Momo’ contributions

File photo

Source: GNA

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has announced the rollout of planned online digital payment platforms for pension contributions beginning next week.

Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, Director General of the Trust, announced the commencement of the new feature when he opened the 2022 customer week celebration in Ho, and the new system would allow also for mobile transfers from bank accounts.



He said an enhanced and interactive self-service portal would also be introduced, and the service enhancements were being made possible through the Government’s efforts at digital transformation, and that a waiver of the electronic transaction levy had been secured, which was part of commitments to ensuring it was patronised by all.



The Director General said the digital transfers would ensure more convenient services, and the Trust would place the services under constant improvement to serve clients better.



“I am happy to announce that in about a week from today, members can pay their contributions using Momo and pensioners can also opt to receive their pensions through Momo (E-LEVY exempt), and by the close of the year, the SSNIT app will be fully functional.

I believe in continuous improvement, and we are not going to stop here, but make sure we deliver the best for you.



“We are committed to making sure we have a transparent organization,” Dr Ofori-Tenkorang said, adding that effective systems were in place to monitor finances.



He said the current digital revolution in the nation’s identification helped cleanse the system of unverified payments, and that the Scheme had saved about GHS 325 million from stopping unverified payments.



The Director General said the Scheme continued to excel as the best in the country and was making efforts to attract the informal sector, which had a population of over 10 million, and was the backbone of the Nation’s economy.

He said Scheme pays out GHS 230 million in pensions annually and totalled 3.2 billion in 2021.



Dr Ofori-Tenkorang said the scheme never departed from its commitments and had been raising pensions annually.



Invalidity payments were also being honoured and had paid the over 1500 eligible persons nationwide, GHS 18.5 million in 2021.



“SSNIT gives superior value to any long-term investment that one can engage in,” he assured.

The Director General told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Scheme had a secure system to allow smooth wireless financial transactions across the various digital platforms.



“98 per cent of the time, our systems are very effective,” he assured.



Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, said all must sign up for the SSNIT Pension Scheme, irrespective of job class and said all in the Volta Region had a high informal sector, that must take advantage of the enhanced registration services to join the scheme.



Togbe Kotoku XI, Chief of Kpenoe Traditional Area, said there was the need to remind each other of retirement, and of the fact that SSNIT had “shown leadership in pensions by providing increased security for workers in Ghana.”

He said all must take advantage to avoid the adverse that come with not joining.



This year’s customer week celebration is on the theme “You deserve a Pension- Call SSNIT Today.”



The launch coincided with the world customer service day celebrations, and a registration team was at the fore of the Ho Teaching Hospital to register new customers and service existing ones.



There were testimonies from beneficiaries of the Scheme, and a drama skit was staged calling for people to join the programme.