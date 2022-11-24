0
Menu
Business

STAR OIL is not indebted to the GRA in taxes and levies — Commissioner-General

Ammishaddai Owusu Amoah, Commissioner General Of GRA Ghana Revenue Authority1212121212 Reverend Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, the Commissioner-General, GRA

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: GNA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has congratulated STAR OIL on the payment of GHS707 Million in Petroleum taxes and levies from January 2015 to July 2020.

The Revenue Assurance, Compliance and Enforcement (RACE) committee at the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the GRA, National Petroleum Authority, and the Association of Oil Marketing Companies conducted a reconciliation exercise to confirm petroleum taxes paid by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

Reverend Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, the Commissioner-General, GRA in a letter dated October 31, 2022, said STAR OIL participated in the exercise and a total petroleum tax payment of GHS 707,004,199.13 was confirmed by the receiving banks.

“We, therefore, certify that STAR OIL is not indebted to the GRA in respect of taxes and levies for the period,” the letter said.

The Commissioner-General urged the Management of the Company to continue to play their roles as corporate citizens.

Mr Philip Tieku, the Chief Executive Officer of STAR OlL, has expressed the Company’s gratitude to the GRA and the RACE for the written proof of clearance.

He assured the Commissioner-General of the Company’s commitment to delivering on its tax obligations as a good corporate citizen.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: