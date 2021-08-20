STCCI lauded for initiating online business enabler for members

STCCI is a registered independent business association with global affiliation

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister has appreciated the Sekondi Takoradi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (STCCI) for creating an online business enabler to grow local enterprises in this COVID-19 driven era.

" I have always held the belief that the people of Sekondi Takoradi have great minds and solutions to drive our Enterprise growth pole. This is another made in Tadi and comparable to Alibaba in business", he said.



The Regional Minister said this when he officially launched the www.chambersmarket.com, a business directory and marketplace portal developed by the Chamber to help indigenous, small, and medium-size enterprises organise and trade with the world.



He said the quest to make the Sekondi Takoradi Financial Services Hub for the Region greatly hinged on such innovations from the private sector which also connected with government's desire to create jobs.



"...And this is why STCCI and the Hamberg Chamber of Commerce initiative in this so called "new normal" space is very laudable to still keep businesses active...this platform even afford a more brighter prospect for working from home, resilience in business", the Minister added.

Mr. Henry Nii Aryi Cobblah, who presented on the technicalities of the www.chambersmarket.com, described it as a platform with a global outlook giving businesses the connection, recognition, and reputation so deserved.



It would also grow entrepreneurs, create business opportunities and linkages, and definitely, an important tool in the pandemic and what businesses have to learn.



Mr. Benjamin Nii Kpani Addy, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of STCCI said the marketplace portal would enable small businesses and trade associations to advertise and promote their wares to the world.