Sachet water association details factors influencing new prices

Sachet water is popular among Ghanaians

The National Director for Corporate Affairs of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged water Producers (NASPAWAP), Mr Kwame Agyapong Ntrah, has listed a number of factors that have contributed to the rise in prices of sachet and bottled water.

According to him, the hike of diesel price has contributed largely to the rise in price of both sachet and bottled water.



The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged water Producers (NASPAWAP) after consultation with stakeholders stated that it has reviewed prices of packaged water, effective Monday September 19, 2022.



It therefore, recommended that iced bottled water, 500ml be retailed at GH¢2, and iced bottled water, 750ml or medium size, be retailed at GH¢3.



The NASPAWAP also recommended that iced sachet water is sold at 50 Pesewas while a bag of sachet water, 500ml by 30, is sold at GH¢7 from the retail trucks.



The NEC stated that Mini shops will now retail a bag of sachet at GH¢9.

In a statement, the Sachet and Packaged Water Producers Association said the reviews serve as a guide to all regional associations and to ensure uniformity across the country.



It also cautioned that there might be slight variations across the regions due to haulage to remote and distant areas.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Kwame Agyapong Ntrah said aside the cost of transportation which has become a problem, the PURC’s directive on the increment in utility tariff has also influenced the rise in price of sachet and bottled water.



Also, he pointed that the exchange rate has affected the materials used to produce the sachet and bottle water.



“When we increased the prices in March, the Dollar was GH¢6. All those who sell the rubber to us have increased their prices because they import it with dollars and so the prices of the the materials have been increased, electricity bill has been increased, water bill has also been increased. Fuel has been increased and our workers are also crying that we should increase their salaries. When you gather all these factors, then we also had to change things a bit,” he said.