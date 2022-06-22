Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly poised to increase revenue

The assembly is finding ways to increase revenue to develop the area

Source: GNA

Mr Ahmed Yakubu Mohammed, Sagnarigu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has said the Assembly is implementing various measures to increase revenue mobilisation for sustainable development.

He said the Assembly, which intended to raise GHc766,603.66 as Internally Generated Funds (IGF) by the end of 2022, had begun the construction of a modern market complex and a lorry park through a partnership with Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme.



He was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Sagnarigu in the Northern Region.



Mr Mohammed said: “When I assumed office in October 2021, I was told the total IGF at the time was GHc455,438.24, which called for broader stakeholder engagement to increase revenue mobilisation for the Assembly.”

The MCE said the modern market complex, when completed, would also contribute significantly towards effective revenue mobilization through tax collection in the municipality.



He said: “It is important that as an Assembly, we adopt and implement projects that will improve our revenue mobilization agenda. Overly relying on the District Assemblies’ Common Fund will adversely affect the implementation of various programmes and initiatives.”



He added that apart from the ongoing projects in the area, the Assembly was at various levels of broader stakeholder engagements to help generate revenues for the assembly and called for the support of various stakeholders to help complement the efforts of government in bringing sustainable development for the people in the area.