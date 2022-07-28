Saham Insurance Ghana rebrands to Sanlam Insurance Ghana

Some executives at the launch of Sanlam

Source: Sanlam Ghana

Sanlam, the largest non-banking financial services company in Africa, has announced the launch of its brand to the Ghana market, rebranding SAHAM Insurance Ghana to Sanlam Insurance Ghana.

The rebranding will apply to the life and general insurance businesses, Sanlam Life Insurance Ghana Limited and Sanlam General Insurance Ghana Limited, respectively.



The move supports the Sanlam’s strategy to deliver excellent products and services to clients through direct contact with the Sanlam brand. The rebrand further supports Sanlam’s efforts to enhance its presence across Africa as well as its commitment to the continent.



Mr Thabied Majal, Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Services at Sanlam Emerging Markets (SEM), highlighted Sanlam’s commitment to Ghana, and the importance of the West African market to Sanlam. SEM is the business cluster encompassing Sanlam Group’s businesses in Africa and other emerging markets such as India and Malaysia.



“We have always sought opportunities to further enhance the relationship and our presence in the Ghanaian market and the introduction of the Sanlam brand affirms our commitment. Ghana and indeed the West African market are important for us as a Group and the rebranding is in line with positioning us as a true Pan-African financial powerhouse,” Mr Majal said.



“As a Pan-African brand, we have a firm belief in the continent’s future and growth prospects. We also have an opportunity empower current and future generations to be financially confident, secure, and prosperous,” Mr Majal added.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sanlam General Insurance Ghana Limited (formerly Saham Insurance), Mrs Mabel Nana Nyarkoa Porbley, said the Sanlam brand launch marks a new and a refreshing dawn in Ghana’s insurance industry.



“This milestone marks the beginning of a new era for Ghana’s insurance industry. Sanlam brings a new and refreshing dimension that enhances our proposition. The rebrand goes beyond a mere change of name and corporate colours. It reflects our commitment to deliver world-class non-banking financial services to our clients while strengthening our market positioning enabling us to unlock value and develop products and services for all market segments,” Mrs Porbley said.



Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sanlam Life Insurance Ghana Limited, Mr Tawiah Ben-Ahmed said, “After this rebranding exercise, we are now part of Sanlam Pan Africa Life, focused on providing specialist life insurance services leveraging on the capacity, expertise, experience, exposure, and strength of the biggest non-bank financial services group on the African continent. We will be positioned to bring society-first solutions to individuals, groups, and corporate bodies in Ghana founded on the firm belief that we all deserve an equal chance to live a better life and to have lifetime financial confidence. In essence, the rebranding is not simply about a change of name and logo, but one that is expected to enhance the ability of the business to do a lot better.”



“Sanlam is a purpose driven Group that is focused on empowering generations to be financially confident. And this milestone creates a new and ambitious opportunity for our employees, clients, partners, and shareholders. This milestone positions us to be different in the market to address the realities that restrict access to financial services in the country,” Mr Ben-Ahmed added.