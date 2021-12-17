Salaga GCB branch relocated

Chiefs and some workers of the bank attended the ceremony

Source: Emmanuel Kojo Kwarteng, Contributor

GCB Bank Ltd has relocated its Salaga branch into a new business facility in the Salaga Market as part of its business transformation and offerings.

Prior to the commissioning of the new branch, the former facility hosted the branch for 40 years.



In a well-attended ceremony, the Head of Consumer Banking Department of GCB, Mr. John Adamah, reiterated the need to embrace the use of digital channels in their banking transactions.



Mr Adamah stated that several communities and opinion leaders have been calling on the Management to establish new branches in their districts and communities.



He explained that GCB has made a huge investment in digitalizing its processes, products and services making banking easily accessible to customers.





He expressed his appreciation to the Management of the Bank, former and present MCEs of the East Gonja Assembly for collaborating, facilitating and providing the space for the new branch premises.



Commenting on the relocation, the Paramount Chief of Kpembe Traditional Area, Bangbange Ndefulso IV, expressed his sincere gratitude to the Bank for its contribution towards improving the socio-economic fabric of Salaga and its surrounding towns.



“We have always known GCB as the best bank to serve our people, its interests and even so, the nation at large. Today will serve as a historical marker just as it is important precedence that an astute bank like GCB has become a national asset serving communities of all regions in this country even after 68 years of its existence,” the Kpembiwura intimated.



“Our communal support is yours, and our collective identity is with you. Just as you have made it a point to engage staff who are community folks and share our common tongue, the Kpembi community will partner with you for life.”



Also in attendance were Mr Muniru Muktar, Head of Customer Service, GCB, Mr Mohammed Mipo, Tamale Regional Manager, GCB, Mr. Richard Broni, the Municipal Chief Executive, Chief Superintendent Amos K. Yelisong, the Municipal Police Commander and NHIS Manager Mr. Joe Braimah, among others.