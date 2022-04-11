Salary cuts should have been done during COVID, what took them so long – Gyimah Boadi

Professor Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi is the co-founder of CDD-Ghana

Co-founder of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi has stated that government’s decision to cut salaries should have been done during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Lauding government, for the move, the Chair of the governing board of Afrobarometer queried, “The question I have is, why it took them too long to do that?”



“I think it’s [salary cut] absolutely necessary This should have been done during the height of the COVID because it was clear that the economy was going to be constricted,” he continued.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta announced that the salaries of ministers will be slashed by 30% between April and December 2022 as part of measures to mitigate the current economic hardships the country is facing.

Speaking in an interview with AsaaseNews, he noted, however, “It’s not a populist approach. I think it may have been symbolic but those were important symbolic measures for a government that is imposing some kind of austerity measure on the population or a government that was imposing additional taxes on the population.”



“It was clear that government revenue was going to suffer because economic activities had basically come to a halt during the pandemic … we should have understood the economic implications of that, the revenue implications of that and that government was going to need to ask citizens to make sacrifices to pay taxes and maybe introduce E-Levy,” Prof Gyimah-Boadi said.



Professor Gyimah also intimated that government should have prepared adequately for the move to cut down its expenditure.



“They should have prepared the grounds for that, politically, psychologically and cutting back on government expenditure, cutting back on their own purse would have been an important symbolical measure. If those things had been done, I bet some of the outcries over E-Levy would have been averted.”



