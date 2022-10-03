0
Salma Okonkwo defends why Africa will industrialize at 2022 Clinton Global Initiative

Salma Okonkwo Image 2022 10 03 At 5.jpeg Business executive, Salma Okonkwo

Mon, 3 Oct 2022

A senior business executive, Salma Okonkwo justified why industrialization is the surest way for Africa to succeed at the 2022 Clinton Global Initiative meeting in New York.

According to her, industrialization would help Africa to protect the environment in many ways which include avoiding the mistakes made by the West and Asia in their early years of industrialization.

“Africa will industrialize whether we like it or not. It’s important that we go through our industrialization process safeguarding our environment in a sustainable fashion and not repeating the mistakes of the West and Asia,” Salma Okonkwo said in her short address at the 2022 Clinton Global Initiative meeting.

Salma Okonkwo had the opportunity to meet with former USA President Bill Clinton and some global leaders at the meeting.

Salma Okonkwo is the founder and CEO of Blue Power Energy which has existed for over twenty years with experience in Africa’s energy sector.

The Clinton Global Initiative was established in 2005 by President Bill Clinton. The event convenes global leaders to create and implement solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

To date, members of the CGI community have made more than 3,700 Commitments to Action that have made a difference in the lives of more than 435 million people in more than 180 countries.

